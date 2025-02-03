FIRST WORD ON HORROR Exclusive Clip: Horror Author Paul Tremblay

Movies start with the written word. Without a filmaker or screenwriter putting their ideas down on paper or screen there is no foundation for a vision. Countless times a year literary works are being optioned or adapted to film, their prominance as a source material for movie making is unmatched.

We have an exclusive clip from the upcoming documentary series, First Word on Horror, to share with you today. The series focuses on five horror writers; Stephen Graham Jones, Paul Tremblay, Elizabeth Hand, Laird Barron, and Mariana Enriquez.

Paul Tremblay, whose book The Cabin at the End of the World was adapted to make the film Knock at the Cabin by M Night Shayamalan in 2023, is the focus of our attention in this clip. Find it, and the trailer, down below.

FIRST WORD ON HORROR is a fifteen-part documentary series that profiles five of the finest horror writers working today. Across multiple episodes, each author discusses their life, their inspirations, their philosophies, and their writing techniques while reading one of their short stories. As fact and fiction blend, secrets are revealed and the delicate alchemy that turns human experience into creative expression begins to emerge. The series is a love letter to writers of all ilk, to the primacy of the human experience, and to the simple act of reading a damned good story. The authors profiled are New York Times bestsellers, multi-award winners, and cult favorites. In this first season, they are Stephen Graham Jones, Paul Tremblay, Elizabeth Hand, Laird Barron, and Mariana Enriquez. Through the authors’ lives the series takes viewers from a harrowing Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska to the lurking terror of growing up under the Argentinian dictatorship; from the unbridled energy of the early DC punk scene to an ill-fated hunting expedition on the Blackfeet reservation in Montana. FIRST WORD ON HORROR is directed by Emmy and WGA winning writer and filmmaker Philip Gelatt, whose credits include: The Spine Of Night, Europa Report, They Remain, The Bleeding House and Love Death + Robots. The project is produced by Will Battersby (The Spine Of Night, They Remain, Trumbo) and other key crew include Director of Photography Sean Kirby, Composer Peter Scartabello, Editor April Merl and Sound Designer Ben Cheah.

First Word on Horror releases exclusively via Substack on February 7, 2025.