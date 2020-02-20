THE VAST OF NIGHT: Here Are The Theatrical And Digital Dates For Andrew Patterson`s Thrilling Debut

Andrew Patterson's feature film debut The Vast of Night was very received on the festival circuit and has tremendous word of mouth heading into it's theatrical and digital release by Amazon heading into the Spring and Summer.

Look and listen to the trailer below.

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and charismatic radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

Amazon Studios will release the film in cinemas on May 29th and follow up on Amazon Prime on June 12th.

