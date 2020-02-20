Fantastic Fest Coverage All Videos Animation Weird Interviews Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works

GUNS AKIMBO Clip: Daniel Radcliffe Does a Runner From Samara Weaving

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
GUNS AKIMBO Clip: Daniel Radcliffe Does a Runner From Samara Weaving
Jason Lei Howden's Guns Akimbo will open U.S. theaters next Friday (as well as a handful of industrious rep theatres up here in Canada). 
 
We will be chiming in with our own review in the coming days so be sure to keep an eye out for that. Meanwhile here is a clip from Howden's new film, which serves as a good indicator of what to expect from Radcliffe and Weaving's characters in the movie. 
 
Miles’ (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches.  While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.
 
Guns Akimbo stars Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy, and Rhys Darby.
 
Here is a list of all U.S. theatres playing Guns Akimbo next week. Lucky bastards. Would love to be able to see this on the big screen. 
 
NYC | Cinema Village
 
Los Angeles | Arclight Culver City, Arclight Sherman Oaks, Arclight Hollywood, Alamo Drafthouse Downtown
 
Atlanta | Studio Movie Grill Marrieta
 
Boston | Arclight Boston
 
Chicago | Studio Movie Grill Chatham, Arclight Chicago, Music Box Theatre
 
Dallas | Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley, Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
 
DC | Arclight Bethesda, Columbus, Gateway Film Center
 
Duluth MN | Zinema 2
 
Ft Collins | Lyric Cinema
 
Houston | Studio Movie Grill Pearland
 
KC | Screenland Tapcade
 
Knoxville | Central Cinema
 
Minneapolis | Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury
 
Nassau Bahamas | Fusion 9
 
Orlando | Studio Movie Grill Sunset Walk, Villages Barnstorm
 
Philadelphia | Studio Movie Grill Upper Darby
 
Phoenix | Studio Movie Grill Scottsdale, FilmBar
 
Pittsburgh | Harris Theatre, Parkway Theatre
 
Tampa | Studio Movie Grill Tampa
 
Tucson | Loft Cinema
 
Vancouver WA | Kiggins Theatre
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Guns Akimbo

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2020 ScreenAnarchy LLC.