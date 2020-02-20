GUNS AKIMBO Clip: Daniel Radcliffe Does a Runner From Samara Weaving

Jason Lei Howden's Guns Akimbo will open U.S. theaters next Friday (as well as a handful of industrious rep theatres up here in Canada).

We will be chiming in with our own review in the coming days so be sure to keep an eye out for that. Meanwhile here is a clip from Howden's new film, which serves as a good indicator of what to expect from Radcliffe and Weaving's characters in the movie.

Miles’ (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won’t help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.

Guns Akimbo stars Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy, and Rhys Darby.

Here is a list of all U.S. theatres playing Guns Akimbo next week. Lucky bastards. Would love to be able to see this on the big screen.