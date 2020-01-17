GUNS AKIMBO Trailer: Goddess Help Him If He Needs to Urinate

Admit it. That's the first thing you would think about when you heard that a guy gets guns bolted to his hands. Never mind putting on clothes, opening doors, pulling anything out of your pockets. I expect especially for anyone with a penis, the thought of a gun being that close such a sensitive body part would cross their legs and grimace a bit at the thought.

But such is just one part of the insane yet clever premise of Guns Akimbo, the second feature from Jason Lei Howden. His first feature, Deathgasm (about two hapless teenager metalheads summon a demon who wreaks havoc) was a hit on the festival circuit, and its looks like this new film is a similar combination of craziness, violent action, and deadpan humour.

Miles' (Daniel Radcliffe) nerdy existence as a video game developer takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contesant with SKIZM, an underground gang live-streaming-real-life death matches. While Miles excels at running away from everything, that won't help him outlast Nix (Samara Weaving), a killer at the top of her game.

Except part of the game, as revealed in the trailer, is that Miles has guns bolted to his hands, hence something of an inability to escape the game. Radcliffe has made some very bold acting choices, moving between standard indie films and wilder fantastic genre flicks, and he definitely fits the mold of unwitting nerd caught in something way over his head. Samara Weaving is also making a great name for herself in genre cinema; between Mayhem and Ready or Not, she has more than proven her ability to kick ass. Check out the trailer below.

Guns Akimbo will be released in the USA in theatres, on demand, and on digital on February 28th.