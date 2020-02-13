GANGS OF LONDON Trailer: Sky's Epic Gangland Series From Gareth Evans, Xavier Gens and Corin Hardy

If you have not had the chance to check it out yet you need to take a moment to watch this trailer for the upcoming UK gangster series Gangs of London from Sky.

Dropped yesterday, this trailer lands like a bomb, and for good reason too. While it looks like Gareth Evans (The Raid) is getting most of the press - yes his fingerprints are ALL OVER THIS! - do not forget that Xavier Gens (Frontier(s), Hitman) and Coring Hardy (The Nun, The Hallow) are also directors on this project. It is no wonder, with their combined powers, that this trailer alone makes this series look amazing.

Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole stars alongside Sope Dirisu (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Hell on Wheels, Layer Cake), Lucian MsaMati (His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Kiri), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits), Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MatherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note).

Check it out below.