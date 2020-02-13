GANGS OF LONDON Trailer: Sky's Epic Gangland Series From Gareth Evans, Xavier Gens and Corin Hardy
If you have not had the chance to check it out yet you need to take a moment to watch this trailer for the upcoming UK gangster series Gangs of London from Sky.
Dropped yesterday, this trailer lands like a bomb, and for good reason too. While it looks like Gareth Evans (The Raid) is getting most of the press - yes his fingerprints are ALL OVER THIS! - do not forget that Xavier Gens (Frontier(s), Hitman) and Coring Hardy (The Nun, The Hallow) are also directors on this project. It is no wonder, with their combined powers, that this trailer alone makes this series look amazing.
Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole stars alongside Sope Dirisu (Humans), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, Hell on Wheels, Layer Cake), Lucian MsaMati (His Dark Materials, Black Earth Rising, Kiri), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Suits), Paapa Essiedu (Press, Kiri) and Pippa Bennett-Warner (MatherFatherSon, Harlots, Sick Note).
Check it out below.
For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year. But now he's dead - and nobody knows who ordered the hit.With rivals everywhere, it's up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Joe Cole), with the help of the Dumani family headed by Ed Dumani (Lucian Msamati) to take his father's place. If the situation wasn't already dangerous enough, Sean's assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime.Perhaps the one man who might be able to help him and be his ally is Elliot Finch (Sope Dirsu), who up until now, has been one of life's losers, a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family.But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organisation in London. via LadBible
