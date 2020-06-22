GANGS OF LONDON Heading to Blu-ray

A bloody British gangster series, made for television, is now heading to Blu-ray, which is exciting news for people who live in Region B (and you know who you are) and/or own a multi-region Blu-ray player, not least because Gareth Evans (The Raid) and Matt Flannery created it.

As my colleague Andrew Mack wrote about the trailer back in February: "While it looks like Gareth Evans (The Raid) is getting most of the press - yes his fingerprints are ALL OVER THIS! - do not forget that Xavier Gens (Frontier(s), Hitman) and Corin Hardy (The Nun, The Hallow) are also directors on this project. It is no wonder, with their combined powers, that this trailer alone makes this series look amazing."

So if you missed the series on Sky, somehow, here's a good chance to catch up on what sounds like an amazing show. Here, again, is the synopsis:

"Set in the heart of one of the world's most dynamic and multicultural cities, Gangs of London tells the story of a city torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it, and the sudden power vacuum that's created when the head of London's most powerful crime family is assassinated. For 20 years, Finn Wallace (Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London. Billions of pounds flowed through his organisation each year, but now he's dead and nobody knows who ordered the hit.

"With rivals everywhere, it's up to the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), with the help of the Dumani family, to take his father's place. If the situation wasn't dangerous enough, Sean's assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime.

"Now, the one man who might be able to help him and become his ally is Elliot Finch (Dirisu) who, up until now, has been a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. But as the wind of fate blows, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner circle of the largest criminal organisation in London."

Enjoy the trailer below.