Exclusive COME AS YOU ARE Clip: Let Me Tell You About Canada

Three people show their true colors in our exclusive clip from Come As You Are.

Described by our own J Hurtado as "a charming, poignant, affectionate take on the road trip movie" (quote from his positive review), the film follows three young men with disabilities (Grant Rosenmeyer, Hayden Szeto, and Ravi Patel) as they embark on a journey that may, possibly, change their lives.

The official synopsis notes the reason for their trip is to "flee their overbearing parents on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal catering to people with special needs. Sam (Gabourey Sidibe), a traveling nurse, drives the three guys across the border as they go on this trip to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. The film is based on the Belgian film Hasta La Vista, inspired by the life of Asta Philpot, who also appears in the film."

Our clip gives a good sample of the rough-humored and profanity-laden conversational habits of the men in question, which is why it's marked NSFW (Not Safe For Work) and is age-restricted. The clip finds two of the young men trying to convince a third that he should join them; let's just say that it does not go well.

Distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films, Come As You Are is now playing in select U.S. theaters. Janeane Garofalo also stars; watch the clip below.

