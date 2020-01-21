Horrorant 2020: The Grim Reaper Graces The Poster For The 7th Edition

Our friends at the Horrorant Film Festival in Athens and Thessaloniki, Greece, are busy preparing for their 7th annual genre film festival. In the meantime, this year's poster is ready for the big reveal.

Created by Nick Coolaftakis it features everyone's best friend at the end, The Grim Reaper, ready to slice their way into your hearts. Emotionally. Slice their way into your hearts, emotionally. Yeah.

Have a look below.

7 days of week, 7 deadly sins, 7 chakras of the human body, 7 heads of Lernaean Hydra, 7 trumpets of Revelation ... Superstition or not, number 7 had a special, almost mysterious, importance since the beginning of time.