Discover The Iconic Horror Art of Graham Humphreys In The New Book, HUNG, DRAWN, AND EXECUTED

For over forty years Grapham Humphreys has been a fixture on the UK horror scene as an artist and designer. From his original iconic designs for Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead and Dan O'Bannon's The Return of the Living Dead, Humphreys' designs have graced hundreds of poster, advertisements, and home video releases. With the resurgence boutique home video and poster art in the last decade, Humphreys' work has been rediscovered with a vengeance, leading to even more eye-catching pieces for fans to salivate over.

Hung, Drawn, and Executed: The Horror Art of Grapham Humphreys collects some of the artist's finest work in the realms of advertisement, home video, film posters, and convention art. It looks like a wonderful introduction to Humphreys' signature colorful style that is both instantly recognizable and utterly stunning. The book is available now from quality booksellers.

Graham Humphreys’ career as a poster artist looms large over horror cinema. From designing the iconic Evil Dead poster to Nightmare on Elm Street and House of a Thousand Corpses, his work is familiar to film audiences around the world. It’s easy to see why his work grabs the attention of horror fans and filmmakers alike, as he continually and systematically sets the bar ever higher in his quest for sheer terror and pure entertainment. With over forty years of experience, he is one of the few contemporary illustrators using the traditional medium of gouache to paint his images.