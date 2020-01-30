ASYLUM: TWISTED HORROR AND FANTASY TALES: Trailer And Posters For Upcoming Horror Anthology

Our friend Nico Onetti has been working on another collection of horror short films after his recent project A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio gained some traction on the festival circuit recently.

Titled Asylum: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales this new collection features a fresh wrap around story directed by Carlos Goitia (Onetti`s Abrakadabra and What the Waters Left Behind) which was written by horror novelists Guillermo Lockhart and Mauro Croche.

Brandon prepares to give his last stand-up comedy show. As his stories and jokes pass, the public begins to cheer up. But at that precise moment Brandon will realize that these stories have a strong relationship with his past. More than he imagines...

This new anthology will have its world premiere at the Horrorant Film Festival in Greece this May.

A trailer has been released as well as two posters. Check them out.

“ASYLUM: Twisted Horror and Fantasy Tales” is a new horror, sci-fi and black comedy anthology produced by New Zealand´s company Black Mandala after the great acceptance of “A NIGHT OF HORROR: NIGHTMARE RADIO”.

The Argentinean director Nicolás Onetti (“Abrakadabra”, “What the Waters Left Behind”) was chosen as the Creative Director of the film and Carlos Goitia was the Director in charge of the shooting of the “Wrap-Around” story. The script was written by the horror novelists Guillermo Lockhart and Mauro Croche, starring the Goya nominated Itziar Castro and Sam Jaeger (“Law & Order”). The film will make its world premiere at the upcoming HORRORANT FILM FESTIVAL “FRIGHT NIGHTS” (Greece) in May. The film involves prestigious directors from all around the world: Alejandro Damiani (“Evil Dead”, “Don´t Breathe”), Damien LeVeck, Kheireddine El-Helou, Mat Johns, Albert Pinto & Caye Casas, Walgenwitz & Winshluss, Andrew Desmond, Adam O´Brien and Hendryk Witscherkowsky.