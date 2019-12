FREE GUY Trailer: Is That a Glock in Ryan Reynolds' Pocket?

Free Guy, an upcoming action flick from Shawn Levy. While he rules the internet this weekend trolling an exercise bike company and offering casual work clothing at discount prices , Ryan Reynolds is steadily preparing to stake a claim at the Summer Movie Crown with his part in, an upcoming action flick from Shawn Levy.

Due out in cinemas on July 2nd, 2020, the first trailer dropped today at Brazil CCXP19 and you will find it below.

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.