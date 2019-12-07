FREE GUY Trailer: Is That a Glock in Ryan Reynolds' Pocket?

Due out in cinemas on July 2nd, 2020, the first trailer dropped today at Brazil CCXP19 and you will find it below.

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.