Dallas/Fort Worth Critics Name 1917, PARASITE As Best of 2019

We are a motley group, the Dallas/Fort Worth Film Critics Association, but, as a collective of independent film critics, we love 1917. Also Parasite. Also Apollo 11. Also Marriage Story. Also ...

The complete list is below, including nods for Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Toy Story 4, and The Lighthouse. My individual picks were not completely shut out -- I definitely agree with Parasite -- but I've seen everything listed here and I can see why others felt so strongly about their picks.

As for 1917, it will open in select U.S. theaters on December 25, and then will open nationwide on January 10, 2020.

SUMMARY OF AWARD WINNERS

2019 Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association

(Choices listed in order of votes received)



BEST PICTURE

Winner: 1917

Runners-up: MARRIAGE STORY (2); PARASITE (3); THE IRISHMAN (4); ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (5); JOJO RABBIT (6); LITTLE WOMEN (7); THE FAREWELL (8); THE TWO POPES (9); KNIVES OUT (10)



BEST ACTOR

Winner: Adam Driver, MARRIAGE STORY

Runners-up: Joaquin Phoenix, JOKER (2); Antonio Banderas, PAIN AND GLORY (3); Leonardo DiCaprio, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (4); Robert De Niro, THE IRISHMAN (5)



BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Scarlett Johansson, MARRIAGE STORY

Runners-up: Renee Zellweger, JUDY (2); Charlize Theron, BOMBSHELL (3); Saoirse Ronan, LITTLE WOMEN (4); Awkwafina, THE FAREWELL (5, tie); Lupita Nyong'o, US (5, tie)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Brad Pitt, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, THE LIGHTHOUSE (2); Joe Pesci, THE IRISHMAN (3); Al Pacino, THE IRISHMAN (4); Shia LaBeouf, HONEY BOY (5)



BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Laura Dern, MARRIAGE STORY

Runners-up: Margot Robbie, BOMBSHELL (2); Florence Pugh, LITTLE WOMEN (3); Jennifer Lopez, HUSTLERS (4); Annette Bening, THE REPORT (5)



BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Sam Mendes, 1917

Runners-up: Bong Joon-ho, PARASITE (2); Martin Scorsese, THE IRISHMAN (3); Quentin Tarantino, ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD (4); Noah Baumbach, MARRIAGE STORY (5)



BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: PARASITE

Runners-up: PAIN AND GLORY (2); THE FAREWELL (3); LES MISERABLES (4); PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE (5)



BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: APOLLO 11

Runners-up: ONE CHILD NATION (2); AMERICAN FACTORY (3); HONEYLAND (4); FOR SAMA (5)



BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: TOY STORY 4

Runner-up: I LOST MY BODY



BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Noah Baumbach, MARRIAGE STORY

Runner-up: Steven Zaillian, THE IRISHMAN



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Roger Deakins, 1917

Runner-up: Hong Kyung-pyo, PARASITE



BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Winner: Thomas Newman, 1917

Runner-up: Alexandre Desplat, LITTLE WOMEN



RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (best low-budget or cutting-edge independent film)

Winner: THE LIGHTHOUSE

Official site: Dallas/Fort Worth Film Critics Association.