70s Rewind: SCOOB! and FANTASY ISLAND Trailers Threaten to Twist Nostalgia

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
This is not for you.

Growing up in the 1970s, I watched the animated cartoon series Scooby-Doo at times, but even as a youngster, I felt I was too old for its juvenile antics. A few years later, I watched the live-action series Fantasy Island more regularly, but even as a teenager, I felt it was often too dumb for its premise.

New, big-screen versions are now in the offing, and the first trailers for each version offer a contrast in approaches that I find somewhat fascinating.

Scoob! aims at a very young audience, apparently, with childish antics that are more suitable for very young children than any kind of juvenile crowd, which was the approach taken by the live-action movie versions. If I recall correctly, the original series took on supernatural apparitions, but here the emphasis is on friendship.

Fantasy Island aims at an older crowd, beginning with a reality-TV look and feel before morphing into more ghoulish horror delights. It's from Blumhouse Productions, so it's probably safe to assume it's heading for an R-rating, but we'll wait to see on that.

Jeff Wadlow most recently directed Truth Or Dare, which also starred Lucy Hale, and that combo has potential. And, of course, casting Michael Pena as Mr. Roarke is quite a brilliant stroke.

Both movies are due in theaters next year. Watch the trailers below.

