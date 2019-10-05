Yellow Veil Pictures Top Loads Jack Henry Robbins' VHYES For International Sales

VHYes. ScreenDaily reported before the weekend that our friends at Yellow Veil Pictures picked up the international sales rights to Jack Henry Robbins’ wonderfully bizzare assemblage of images and emotions,

VHYes follows 12-year-old Ralph who uses his new camera to make home videos and record late night shows and inadvertently records over his parents’ wedding tape.

VHYes had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest last month. It is really hard to describe what VHYes is, except that it works, really well, slipping between absurdity, oddity and heartfelt drama. Oscilloscope is already planning a theatrical run in the U.S. with no date set yet.

Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Joe Yanick said, “VHYes is an incredible ride, managing with ease to balance a healthy dose of nostalgia, comic absurdity without ever losing its heart along the way.” Oscilloscope added: “VHYes is a bizarre and specific animal. One made with a ton of imagination and hard work. We’re psyched to have Yellow Veil on board, as they share so much of that same ethos.”

VHYes includes appearances from his parents Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon. It also stars Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney, Charlyne Yi, Mark Proksch, and recording artist Weyes Blood.

Yellow Veil will present VHYes to international buyers at AFM next month.