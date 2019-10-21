THE WORLD IS FULL OF SECRETS Trailer: Graham Swon's Feature Debut Opens in New York on Hallowe'en

We are doing a little bit of catch up today. The trailer for Graham Swon's The World is Full of Secrets dropped a while ago but should be worth reminding you all again about it.

The idea of a horror flick without monsters or bloodsheed seems impossible for a horror flick these days. However, masters of old wrote horrific tales without having to resort to flash and gash so Swon may be onto something here.

The World is Full of Secrets opens on October 31st at Anthology Film Archives in New York City.