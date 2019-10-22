The CULT MOVIE NETWORK, The Streaming Service For All Your Horror B-Movie Needs?

We do not know when you will be able to find anything and everything horror online but at the rate that streaming services are popping up it will be... soon? Introducing a Canadian based service called The Cult Movie Network, a streaming service looking to fill in some horror gaps.

The Cult Movie Network taps into the catalogues of cult film distributors like Artsploitation, Severin and Wild Eye Releasing and streams them worldwide, rights permitting. From here it looks like The Cult Movie Network will serve up collections of the grimiest and goriest horror flicks available.

The network should also be pretty affordable for most horror fans at only $29.00 US/year. Head on over to The Cult Movie Network and have a look for yourself.

