New DRACULA Teaser Assures: 'You're Doing Very Well'

What? Yet another version of the famed blood-sucking vampire? Before you yawn, watch this teaser for the upcoming Dracula from BBC.

Running less than 60 seconds, the teaser includes all the basic points that horror fans demand (blood, bloody teeth, bloodshot eyes), as well as the elegance that we expect from the BBC (elegant period costumes). Speaking of elegant, Claes Bang (The Square) stars as the Count.

Per Deadline, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat (Sherlock) wrote the three-part series, which suggests to me that the show will be equal parts compelling and frustrating; they definitely follow their own distinctive path, but that's promising for a potentially fresh take on familiar material.

Deadline says: "Dracula will air on BBC One in the UK and Netflix around the world." Check out the teaser below.