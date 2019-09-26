THE PLATFORM Trailer: Stunning Design Meets Searing Political Commentary in this Spanish Dystopian Thiller

With brilliant production design that recalls the the Brutalist feel of Stuart Gordon's Fortress, and an ingenious, claustrophobic premise reminiscent of Vincenzo Natali's Cube, The Platform looks to join the pantheon of smart science fiction allegories.

The film by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, just played at Fantastic Fest as well as the Toronto International Film Festival to much acclaim and we can't wait to take a look at the piece in full. For now this first international trailer will have to do to wet our appetites (get it?).

Synopsis: In a future dystopia, prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells watch hungrily as food descends from above, feeding the upper tiers, but leaving those below ravenous and radicalized.

The Platform stars Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor and others.

Check out the first full trailer for the film below: