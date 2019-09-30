Tallgrass 2019: PARASITE, GO BACK TO CHINA, 17 BLOCKS Amongst Strong Festival Lineup

Wichita's indie-filled celebration of cinema is hosting its 17th edition of the Tallgrass Film Festival in a few weeks and their full lineup is packed with goodness. A leader in the regional festival scene for bringing independent films to the Midwest, this year's festival is another great mix of festival faves and smaller films that easily slip through the cracks. We'll have plenty more to come as the festival start date of October 16 approaches, but until then, the full press release and lineup is below.

The 17th Annual Tallgrass Film Festival announces lineup of feature films including Opening Night Gala selection of James Sweeney’s STRAIGHT UP, Stubbornly Independent presentation of Haroula Rose’s ONCE UPON A RIVER and Closing Night Gala choice of Kirill Mikhanovsky’s GIVE ME LIBERTY



Katie McEntire Wiatt’s FLY LIKE A GIRL is the 2019 DOXX Spotlight Winner



Wichita, KS (September 17, 2019) – The 17th Annual Tallgrass International Film Festival presented by Consolidated Equities Trust (October 16-20) today announced the feature film lineup for this year’s edition with a full roster of Gala selections including; James Sweeney’s STRAIGHT UP (Opening Night Gala), Haroula Rose’s ONCE UPON A RIVER (Stubbornly Independent Centerpiece Gala), and Kirill Mikhanovsky’s GIVE ME LIBERTY. (Closing Night Gala) The Opening Night Gala will feature Sweeney’s festival favorite STRAIGHT UP on Wednesday, October 18, with a Q&A with the Sweeney, the Writer/Director/ Star, to follow the screening.



The winner of the Jake Euker Stubbornly Independent competition, presented by Kansas Strong is Harold Rose’s ONCE UPON A RIVER. The film will screen on Friday, October 18 at the Scottish Rite Theater.



The Saturday night Ad Astra presentation will include an award honoring comedian and director Bobcat Goldthwait, as well as a conversation on film and his career hosted by Director of Programming Nick Pope. The presentation is followed by a tenth anniversary screening of Goldthwait’s 2009 film WORLD’S GREATEST DAD. The ceremony will take place at 7:45 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre.



In addition to the ceremony, Goldthwait will be present to provide the introduction of his 1991 dark comedy SHAKES THE CLOWN, presented as a late night showcase at the Scottish Rite Theater at 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th.



The Closing Night Gala Presented by Moeder & Associats features Kirill Mikhanovsky’s GIVE ME LIBERTY.



This year’s DOXX Spotlight screening, showcasing the incredible real life stories being told by women documentary filmmakers will be Katie Wiatt’s FLY LIKE A GIRL. The DOXX awards ceremony & screening will take place on Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m.



THE 2019 TALLGRASS FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL SELECTIONS



OPENING NIGHT GALA SELECTION

Straight Up

Director: James Sweeney

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 35 min

Todd and Rory are intellectual soul mates. He might be gay. She might not care. A romantic-comedy drama with a twist; a love story without the thrill of copulation.



CLOSING NIGHT GALA SELECTION

Give Me Liberty

Director: Kirill Mikhanovsky

Narrative | USA | 2018 | 1 hr 59 min

When a riot breaks out in Milwaukee, medical transport driver Vic is torn between his promise to get his relatives, a group of elderly Russians, to a funeral and his desire to help Tracy, a headstrong young black woman in a wheelchair



JAKE EUKER STUBBORNLY INDEPENDENT GALA SELECTION

Presented by Kansas Strong

Once Upon A River

Director: Haroula Rose

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 30 min

It's 1978 and Margo Crane, a 15 year old part Native teen, must take to the Stark River on an odyssey. Akin to Huck Finn, this is a heroine like no other. Based on the best selling novel ONCE UPON A RIVER by Bonnie Jo Campbell.



DOXX SPOTLIGHT SELECTION

Presented by Greteman Group

Fly Like A Girl

Director: Katie McEntire Wiatt

Documentary | USA | 2018 | 1 hr 25 min

Fly Like A Girl is more than just a film. It’s a movement of young girls and women relentlessly pursuing their passion for aviation. A field currently dominated by men.



NARRATIVE FEATURES:



Burning Cane

Director: Phillip Youmans

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 28 min

A worried mother caring for her mange-ridden family dog; her unemployed, alcoholic son and the wife who supports him; and a preacher whose wife’s recent death has pushed him toward the bottle are a few of the characters who make up the beautifully rich world of Southeastern Louisiana.



Clementine

Director: Lara Jean Gallagher

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 33 min

Reeling from a one-sided breakup, heartbroken Karen breaks into her ex's lake house. There, she strikes up a complicated relationship with provocative younger woman Lana.

Come As You Are



Director: Richard Wong

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 46 min

Inspired by a true story - three young men with disabilities flee their overbearing parents for a road trip to a brothel in Montreal that caters to people with special needs, in order to lose their virginity and embrace their independence.



First Love

Director: Takashi Miike

Narrative | Japan | 2019 | 1 hr 48 min

The film is the prolific auteur, Takashi Miike, at his most fun and anarchic, a noirtinged yakuza film blending genres in the story of a young boxer and a call girl, who fall passionately in love while getting innocently caught up in a drugsmuggling scheme over the course of one night in Tokyo.



Go Back To China

Director: Emily Ting

Narrative | USA/China | 2019 | 1 hr 35 min

After spoiled rich girl Sasha Li blows through half of her trust fund, she is cut off by her father and forced to go back to China and work for the family toy business.



Hudson

Director: Sean Cunningham

Narrative | USA | 2018 | 1 hr 15 min

A man embarks on a trip with his estranged cousin Hudson to spread his late mother's ashes. They meet an unusual woman along the way and their simple road trip turns into a dysfunctional adventure.



In Fabric

Director: Peter Stickland

Narrative | UK | 2018 | 1 hr 58 min

A lonely woman (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), recently separated from her husband, visits a bewitching London department store in search of a dress that will transform her life. She’s fitted with a perfectly flattering, artery-red gown—which, in time, will come to unleash a malevolent curse and unstoppable evil, threatening everyone who comes into its path.



International Falls

Director: Amber McGinnis

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 32 min

A woman stuck in a small, snowbound border town has dreams of doing comedy when she meets a washed up, burned out comedian with dreams of doing anything else.



Ms. Purple

Director: Justin Chon

Narrative | USA | 2018 | 1 hr 27 min

A young woman who works as a karaoke hostess in Koreatown reconnects with her estranged brother in the final days of their father's life.



Parasite

Director: Bong Joon-Ho

Narrative | South Korea | 2019 | 2 hr 12 min

All unemployed, Ki-taek's family takes a peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks for their livelihood until they get entangled in an unexpected incident.



Saint Frances

Director: Alex Thompson

Narrative | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 38 min

At the start of the summer, Bridget has an abortion just as she lands a much needed job in an affluent Chicago suburb - nannying a six-year old.



Stars By The Pound

Director: Marie-Sophie Chambon

Narrative | France | 2018 | 1 hr 28 min

Lois has a dream: to be an astronaut. The adults in her life cannot see beyond her weight and encourage her to seek a career closer to terra firma. When Lois takes drastic measures in an attempt to become someone she’s not, she meets three girls who also struggle with accepting themselves.



World’s Greatest Dad

Director: Bobcat Goldthwait

Narrative | USA | 2009 | 1 hr 39 min

When his son's body is found in a humiliating accident, a lonely high school teacher inadvertently attracts an overwhelming amount of community and media attention after covering up the truth with a phony suicide note.



Shakes The Clown

Director: Bobcat Goldthwait

Narrative | USA | 1991 | 1 hr 27 min

Shakes plods about his duties as party clown, and uses all of his free time getting seriously drunk. Binky, another clown, wins the spot on a local kiddie show, which depresses Shakes even more, and his boss threatens him with unemployment if he can't get his act under control. When someone murders Shakes' boss and makes it look like Shakes did it, he goes undercover, posing as a hated mime, and tries to find information that will clear his name.



DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

17 Blocks

Director: Davy Rothbart

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 36 min

Using two decades of intimate home video, the story of the Sanford family, whose struggles with addiction and gun violence eventually lead to a journey of love, loss, and acceptance.



Always In Season

Director: Jacqueline Olive

Documentary | USA | 2018 | 1 hr 28 min

When 17-year-old Lennon Lacy is found hanging from a swing set in rural North Carolina in 2014, his mother’s search for justice and reconciliation begins while the trauma of more than a century of lynching African Americans bleeds into the present.



Building The American Dream

Director: Chelsea Hernandez

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 13 min

Across Texas an unstoppable construction boom drives urban sprawl and luxury high-rises. Its dirty secret: abuse of immigrant labor.



Catnip Nation

Director: Tina Traster

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 15 min

Catnip Nation explores he dichotomy between our beloved, cherished pet cats, and the equal number who live on the streets.



I Am Human

Director: Taryn Southern & Elena Gaby

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 30 min

Meet the world's first 'cyborgs' - a quadriplegic, a blind man, an amputee, a biohacker, and a woman with Parkinson's - the scientists who help them, and one entrepreneur who will stop at nothing on his quest to unlock the brain.



Inmate #1 The Rise Of Danny Trejo

Director: Brett Harvey

Documentary | Canada | 2019 | 1 hr 48 min

74 years in the making, "Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo" is the feature documentary experience revealing the extraordinary life journey of Hollywood's most unlikely hero, Danny Trejo.



King Bibi

Director: Dan Shadur

Documentary | Israel/USA | 2018 | 1 hr 27 min

The remarkable and controversial story of Benjamin Netanyahu’s rise to power, reflected through four decades of public appearances that changed Israel forever.



Midnight Family

Director: Luke Lorentzen

Documentary | Mexico | 2019 | 1 hr 30 min

In Mexico City's wealthiest neighborhoods, the Ochoa family runs a private ambulance, competing with other for-profit EMTs for patients in need of urgent help.



Midnight Traveler

Director: Hassan Fazili

Documentary | Qatar/USA/UK/Canada | 2018 | 1 hr 27 min

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee with his wife and two young daughters. Capturing their uncertain journey, Fazili shows firsthand the dangers facing refugees seeking asylum and the love shared between a family on the run.



Miles Davis: The Birth Of Cool

Director: Stanley Nelson

Documentary | USA/UK | 2019 | 1 hr 55 min

Using words from Miles Davis’s autobiography, Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool offers an incisive insight into our understanding of the legendary musician. Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy



Director: Elizabeth Carroll

Documentary | USA/Mexico | 2019 | 1 hr 21 min

Award-winning cookbook author, environmentalist and feisty nonagenarian Diana Kennedy reflects on a life spent mastering the cuisines of Mexico.



Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project

Director: Matt Wolf

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 28 min

Marion Stokes secretly recorded television 24 hours a day for 30 years from 1975 until her death in 2012. For Marion taping was a form of activism to seek the truth, and she believed that a comprehensive archive of the media would be invaluable for future generations.



Red, White and Wasted

Director: Sam B. Jones & Andrei Bowden-Schwartz

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 29 min

An unapologetic immersion into Florida's redneck mudding culture. Video Pat is a mudding enthusiast who must question his passion, and maybe his entire way of life, when the last mudhole in Orlando is shut down.



The Cave

Director: Feras Fayyad

Documentary | Syria/Denmark/Germany/USA/Qatar | 2019 | 1 hr 35 min

The daily life of female Syrian doctors during Syrian war.



Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts

Director: Nick Zeig-Owens

Documentary | USA | 2019 | 1 hr 32 min

Trixie charmed audiences and judges as winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. But the grind of performing and the pressure of the title proves that heavy is the head that wears the tiara.



What She Said: The Art Of Pauline Kael

Director: Rob Garver

Documentary | USA | 2018 | 1 hr 35 min

The portrait of the work of controversial film critic Pauline Kael and her influence on the male-dominated worlds of cinema and film criticism.