SANCTORUM Trailer: There is Seismic Beauty in Joshua Gil's Venice Entry

Sanctorum ahead of its World Premiere at the close of Venice International Film Critics’ Week. All we can say is, 'Golly, this is something to behold'. Prepare yourselves for something rather visually and audibly special. Variety debuted the trailer for Mexican filmmaker Joshua Gil’sahead of its World Premiere at the close of Venice International Film Critics’ Week. All we can say is, 'Golly, this is something to behold'. Prepare yourselves for something rather visually and audibly special.

We are not at all surprised to read in the Variety piece that Gil has a Master’s Degree in cinematography. Just look at it!

Nor are we surprised to read further, "Its sound design, which Gil said took up a year, was crafted by sound designer-supervising sound editor Sergio Diaz whose multi-awarded credits include such gems as “Roma,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Untamed” and “Babel.”" Just listen to it!

Filmed mostly in the indigenous language of Mije with non-pros in Oaxaca and Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni salt flats, “Sanctorum” unfolds in a rural village caught in the crossfire between the military and the drug cartels. A little boy’s mother vanishes along with other fellow workers at a marijuana farm. His grief-stricken grandmother tells him to go into the forest and ask the sky, the wind and the water to bring back his mother, unharmed. Perhaps in answer to his cries, the awesome power of nature unleashes itself. “We wanted to make this film to denounce the unfortunate circumstances Mexico is living in where the government does little to help its vulnerable communities but ultimately, it’s a call for peace and harmony in our country,” said producer Carlos Sosa of Viento del Norte Cine, who leads a bevy of producers that include Laura Imperiale of Cacerola Films, Gil’s Parabola Cine and Marion D’Ornano. Canada’s Amy Darling of Media Darling boarded the film as an executive producer.

First, Ms. Darling is a friend that I have met many times on the festival circuit, most of the time in Mexico, so I am not at all surprised to see her name pop up here. Yay for Amy!

Second, anyone who has any contact or connection with Mexico knows of the vulnerability of communities in Mexico. You just have to look to news more cartel related violence in Veracruz last week. To approach this issue with a call for peace and harmony, rather than say, give us a display of this brutal reality is different for certain. We cannot wait to get our eyes and ears on this film.

The next stop for Sanctorum is at the Morelia International Film Fest in October.