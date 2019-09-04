RuPaul's Drag Race Star Laganja Estranja teaches dance in new documentary

Dancer, choreographer and drag queen Jay Jackson better known under the stage name Laganja Estranja hosts a dance work shop in London in the new documentary Laganja's Dance School (2019) which premiered on August 1st in London.

Laganja appeared on season six of the hit TV show RuPaul's Drag Race, alongside Adore Delano, Courtney Act and Bianca Del Rio; finishing in eighth place.

In 2016 Laganja founded an international high-heels masterclass and confidence workshop. The class includes an extensive warmup/stretch, across the floor exercises, and a final combination of original choreography. Participants are encouraged to express themselves, gain new skills, and feel amazing in this hip-hop oriented jazz funk atmosphere.

The documentary is directed by cult filmmaker Salem Kapsaski (Spidarlings) and follows Jay as he's sharing stories from his life and is connecting with the students before giving a sickening live performance as Laganja Estranja at the world famous West 5. Laganja's Dance School offers an intimate peek behind the curtain.