Fantasia Coverage Indie Interviews Sci-Fi Festival Reviews Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Now streaming: The delightfully strange NOTHING REALLY HAPPENS

Ryan Davis
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Now streaming: The delightfully strange NOTHING REALLY HAPPENS

Winner of ‘Best Film’ at the 2018 Sci-Fi London Film Festival, this lo-fi indie from Houston marks the feature film debut from writer/director Justin Petty, in what can be best described as a weird, defiantly different slice of surreal cinema from southeast Texas.

Mixing science fiction, comedy, and suspense,"Nothing Really Happens" explores the madness of everyday existence from the perspective of Dave (Adam Edwards), a 30-year-old mattress store owner, who becomes increasingly untethered in a strangely off-kilter world.

Sight & Sound Magazine calls it "a mesmerizing Houston-set spin on 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'."

"Nothing Really Happens" is now streaming on iTunes. 

Produced by Emmy Award-winner Joseph Graham. Starring Adam Edwards, Lindsay Gustin, Bobby Dornbos, and Anthony Obi aka Fat Tony.

Featuring music by electronic artist Pfaff and score by Gifdead.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
eternal sunshine of the spotless mindjustin pettyoddballsci-fiweird
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.