Now streaming: The delightfully strange NOTHING REALLY HAPPENS

Winner of ‘Best Film’ at the 2018 Sci-Fi London Film Festival, this lo-fi indie from Houston marks the feature film debut from writer/director Justin Petty, in what can be best described as a weird, defiantly different slice of surreal cinema from southeast Texas.



Mixing science fiction, comedy, and suspense,"Nothing Really Happens" explores the madness of everyday existence from the perspective of Dave (Adam Edwards), a 30-year-old mattress store owner, who becomes increasingly untethered in a strangely off-kilter world.



Sight & Sound Magazine calls it "a mesmerizing Houston-set spin on 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'."

"Nothing Really Happens" is now streaming on iTunes.



Produced by Emmy Award-winner Joseph Graham. Starring Adam Edwards, Lindsay Gustin, Bobby Dornbos, and Anthony Obi aka Fat Tony.



Featuring music by electronic artist Pfaff and score by Gifdead.