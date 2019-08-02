Now in Theaters: LUCE, A Poster Boy and Dangerous Stereotypes

Saint or monster?

Luce

Now in U.S. theaters via Neon .

To be clear: I have not yet seen this movie. Simply from its trailer, however, it's clear that Luce aims to fuse multiple hot-wire issues together in an incendiary manner. Here's the official synopsis:

An all-star high school athlete and accomplished debater, Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is a poster boy for the new American Dream. As are his parents (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth), who adopted him from a war-torn country a decade earlier. When Luce's teacher (Octavia Spencer) makes a shocking discovery in his locker, Luce's stellar reputation is called into question. But is he really at fault, or is Ms. Wilson preying on dangerous stereotypes?

Stacked with amazing performances and adapted from JC Lee's acclaimed play, director Julius Onah has created an intense, multi-layered and deeply entertaining look at identity in today's America.

Watch the trailer below.

Now in Theaters covers international and indie genre films.

