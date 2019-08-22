Mayhem 2019: THE GANGSTER, THE COP, THE DEVIL Joins Fest With SHE NEVER DIED And THE POOL

The Mayhem Film Festival is coming up in October and once again residents of Nottingham, England, brace themselves for four days of the cream of the crop of genre cinema from around the world.

The festival has already announced that Extraordinary, Sword of God and Something Else will play at the festival. Today they announced three more, another tease of what is to come this year.

Lee Won-tae's Korean horror thriller The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil will thrill audiences. A dose of Canadian content arrives with Audrey Cummings' She Never Died, the sequel to He Never Died. And rounding of this new trio is an action-horror from Thailand called The Pool that sounds so silly it might just work. A couple gets trapped in an empty swimming pool with a hungry crocodile? Okay then, let's have a go at that one too.

The complete lineup will be announced in September. Stay tuned.