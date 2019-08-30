Lund 2019: WEREWOLF And BLISS in First Wave Plus an Anniversary Screening of a Tarantino Classic

Lund, the festival from the town of the same name in Sweden, is gearing up for its twenty-fith edition at the end of September.

Last week they announced the travelling roadshow called Nerd culture on Tour - Skåne complete with screenings of Clive Barker's Hellraiser. Today they have announced the first handful of titles for this year's program.

The first wave of title include György Pálfi’s His Master's Voice, Adrian Panek’s debut Werewolf, and Jagoda Szelc’s Singular Monument. These three films are also the first titles to participate in the Siren Competition where the winning film will received a cash prize of 1000 EUR. Out of that 12-film lineup six films will be nominated for Lund’s Méliès d’Argent, the winner going on to Sitges for the Méliès d’or Award for Best European Film of 2019.

Lastly, Lund will host the Swedish premiere of Joe Begos’ Bliss and there will be a twenty-fifth anniversary screening of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction will a slew or related programming and events.

Damn. Has it been twenty-five years since I had that poster up on the wall in my college dorm room?

The full press release follows.