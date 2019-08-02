LET ME BE FRANK: Episode 15 "Sex?"

In "Sex?", Frank talks about his own experience of sexuality and physicality through the 1960s and into the early 70s. His public and private performances during this time were experiments in "using the excited, aroused, pleasurable energy in the context of art, of playing, relationship-building -- not in the context of sex." Frank describes how these experiments "reached a climax" in his 1970s Berkeley workshop during the years of the Outrageous Beauty Revue where the group explored new possibilities of physical play, the concept of “marriage”, and Moore examines the results of this experiment.

"Sex?" also features a reading of Frank's poem, "Locked In/Locked Out" from his performance series, "The Uncomfortable Zones of Fun", and a surprise bonus segment!

The reading is by Carl Off, anthropologist, filmmaker, artist, and musician. Music by Frank Moore, Michael LaBash, Sander Roscoe Wolff, Hop-Frog's Drum Jester Devotional, and The Leeches.

Let Me Be Frank is a video series based on the life and art of shaman, performance artist, writer, poet, painter, rock singer, director, TV show host, teacher and bon vivant, Frank Moore.

The series is partly a biography, but also a presentation of Frank's philosophy on life and on art. Twenty-plus episodes have been planned based on Frank’s book, Art of a Shaman, which was originally delivered as a lecture at New York University in 1990 as part of the conference “New Pathways in Performance”. Each episode will feature readings by people who played an important part in Frank’s life, either as friends, lovers, students, artistic collaborators or supporters of his art.

Let Me Be Frank presents Frank's exploration of performance and art as being a magical way to effect change in the world ... performance as an art of melting action, of ritualistic shamanistic doings/playings. Using Frank’s career and life as a "baseline", it explores this dynamic playing within the context of reality shaping.

The series is available on Frank’s website at http://frankadelic.com and on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/channels/letmebefrank .

