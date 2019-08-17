Drink Along Review: The Killing of Satan – So Good Your Head Will Spin !

So this is technically a really late review for the Secret Screening of last year’s New York Asian Film Festival Winter Edition but it took a long time to get this out! I’ve never been to the secret screenings before but was very, very happy to experience The Killing of Satan, a filippino film from that 80’s that’s got a hilariously bad dub, fun practical special effects, and then some questionably hilarious gore and editing. How do we end this scene? How about just cut to the next one! If you’re a fan of films like The Room or my personal favorite, Samurai Cop, then The Killing of Satan should not be missed.

For the video review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie, Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. They flashed a beer bottle on screen whenever this would happen so you knew to take a drink. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review. Anytime we say something negative, we have to take a drink. As an added bonus, a beer bottle with pop up on screen to also prompt the viewer to take a drink as well.

So grab a beer, make sure your head is on straight, and watch the drink along review HERE

