7th Annual Los Angeles Nollywood Film Awards at the Historic Miracle Theater

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Aug. 1, 2019 - PRLog -- On Sunday, August 4th, the Los Angeles Nollywood Film Association (LANFA) will have their film awards ceremony at the historic Miracle Theater at 226 S Market St in Inglewood. Multi-talented and acclaimed filmmaker, King Bassey, is the founder of this international film festival.

Celebrities Expected: King Bassey, Founder of the Nollywood Awards and Movie Producer, honorees Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Isaac C. Singleton Jr. (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl), Jasper Cole (The Rookie, Westworld), Laura T. Sharpe (Founder and President of Artists for Trauma), Fashion Designer Lilian Raven, Saul Mejia (President and Founder of the Panorama City Chamber of Commerce, noted actor Kim Sønderholm, media mavens Maurice Dwayne Smith, Phil Wheat, Phil Rodgers as well as nominees such as filmmaker Dustin Ferguson (Nemesis 5: The New Model), Michael S. Rodriguez (Lake of Shadows), Actor Tino Zamora (Last American Horror Show: Volume II) , Actresses Maria Olsen (I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu), Dawna Lee Heising (Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance), Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project), Debra Lamb (Point Break), Geovonna Casanova (Night Mistress), Alana Evans (Moon of the Blood Beast) as well as presenters Mike Ferguson (Switched at Birth), Katherin Kovin-Pacino (Holy Hollywood), William Lashbrook (Below Ground Zero), celebrity couture designer Vida Craddock, entertainment attorney Nadia Davari and many others.

Sponsors for this event are: LANFA, Celebrity H20, TTT Veterans Wellness Center, TopLine, Sarah's Skinny Sweets, DAMA Tequila, the Panorama City Chamber of Commerce and Magic Image Hollywood Magazine.

The press check-in 3:45pm, red carpet arrivals 4-5:30pm and awards presentation 6-8pm. There is free street parking and it's black tie but men are permitted to wear suits