SWEET PAIN Trailer: This Near-Silent Giallo Is a Rare Find

In his first feature in more than 10 years, Gonzalo López modernizes the true and salacious story of 16th Century composer Carlo Gesualdo, whose music and life is inexorably linked to the shocking murder of his wife and her lover at his own hands.

A story of artistic brilliance, love and betrayal, Sweet Pain's story feels Shakespearean in nature and perfectly suited to the Giallo-inspired style that López has chosen to bring to the table. But most intriguing (and somewhat surprising) is the film's bold near-silent aesthetic, which, if you give yourself over to it, imbues the movie with a timeless quality that sucks you in and makes it feel both modern and classic simultaneously.

The film is not silent, but all the dialog is inaudible, forcing the director and audience to rely on performance, glances, and action to tell its deceptively simple story. If the approach is frustrating at first, it quickly becomes absobing, meant to ensure the viewer is entirely focused on the broader story and not distraced by the verbal clutter that a traditional screenplay might bring to this grand narative that so fascinates, haunts and titilates López: Music. Love. Sex. Betrayal. Murder. Loss.

Redemption?

Of course we couldn't call Sweet Pain a Giallo if it weren't equal parts beauty and ugliness. A revenge story at its heart, the film holds some voilenent surprises so shocking and brutally rendered they almost seem diametrically opposed ot the elegance that proceeded them. However, they also feel innevitable, something Lopez has been building to so deliberately that it's impossible to see them as anything but nessecary.

Sweet Pain recently completed its thearical run in Barcelona with hopes to expand across Spain. As the film moves towards finding distribution, adventurous film fans looking for something bold and unique in the genre landscape should mark it in their watchlists as something rare to behold.

Check out the trailer below: