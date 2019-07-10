Neuchatel 2019: Festival Makes History, Signs SWAN Charter for Gender Equality

History was made at the 19th Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival on Monday, when it became the first genre festival to sign the Swiss Women’s Audiovisual Network (SWAN) Film Festival Pledge for Parity and Inclusion. In doing so, NIFFF joins such distinguished company as Cannes, Locarno, Solothurner, Fribourg, and Visions du Reel in ensuring new commitments to equality and diversity within the audiovisual industry.

Patroned by Swiss producer, programmer, and friend of the site Annick Mahnert, the pledge was signed by NIFFF Director Anaïs Emery, incoming festival president Nathalie Randin, as well as SWAN co-presidents Gabriel Baur, Laura Kaehr and Stéphane Mitchell, at a special ceremony on 8 July.

By signing the pledge, NIFFF promises to share general statistics, specifically those regarding the number of films submitted for selection each year, in order to support the movement of correct data. The festival promises to identify its programmers and members of the selection committee, in an effort to be more transparent and avoid any lack of diversity and parity. NIFFF will also agree on a schedule for increasing parity and diversity amongst its representatives, as well as provide an annual report detailing the progress of these measures.

(Photo sourced from NIFFF official Facebook page)