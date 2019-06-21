THE NIGHT SITTER Trailer: Babysitting Has Always Been Evil, This Just Proves It

Uncork'd Entertainment will release John Rocco and Abiel Bruhn’s The Night Sitter on DVD and VOD at the beginning of August. They released a new poster and trailer this week. Have a look below.

Starring The Walking Dead’s Elyse DuFour, The Night Sitter fixes on a scheming con artist that poses as innocent babysitter to steal from a wealthy occult enthusiast. Just as the thief arrives to clean out the house, the home owner’s reclusive son stumbles upon one of his father’s artifacts and unwittingly summons a trio of witches known as The Three Mothers. As the playful, sadistic witches start picking people off, the humans form an unlikely bond and try to survive the night together.

The Night Sitter will be available August 6 on DVD and VOD from Uncork’d Entertainment.