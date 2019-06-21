Edinburgh 2019 Preview: 10 To Watch At The World's Longest Running Film Festival

Edinburgh International Film Festival kicked off last night with director Ninian Doff bringing the blackly comic Boyz in the Hood back to his home city for its European Premiere (you can watch a clip for the film here).

The festival, the longest continually running film festival in the world, will run until 30th June and present a rich selection of new and retrospectives titles from around the globe. Taking place in the centre of Edinburgh in the shadow of the historic castle, and with an ever-present buzz around the main festival hub at the Filmhouse cinema, the festival makes for a fantastic place for movie watching (and whisky drinking).

As always, this year features a huge selection of films across a number of programme strands. Local talent gets a showcase with British Voices, while the rest of the world is represented with European Perspectives, American Dreams and World Perspectives categories. There'll be a retrospective of the work of the late, great Agnes Varda, plus a special Focus on Spain presenting works from the country's freshest filmmakers, along with an in-depth delve into its recent past (more on that here). Plus there'll be Documentaries, Shorts, Night Moves midnight movies and a host of special film events... plus a night presenting the 3D output of Nicolas Cage, Cage-a-rama 3D!

