Trailer: Slasher Meets The Arcade In Ashwin Saravanan's GAME OVER

Over the last few years, India's regional film industries have been kicking out genre movies left and right. While the vast majority of these are crime stories, the Tamil language industry has really latched onto horror as a surefire way to get butts in seats, and as a result, they have a bustling horror scene. The latest entry into this genre is Ashwin Saravanan's Game Over, starring Tapsee Pannu (Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan).

Game Over is the story of a game designer, played by Tapsee, being stalked by an unknown assailant. Beaten, bloodied, and confined to a wheelchair, she has to find a way to defeat this villain before she runs out of lives.

The trailer hints at a pretty intense experience, which is unusual for Tamil horror, as the vast majority of these films are very broad horror comedies. However, director Saravanan is well known in Tamil nadu for his previous film, Maya, which was also a serious minded horror film, that time starring Tamil superstar Nayanthara as a woman challenged to watch a scary movie alone in a cinema. The film was met with critical praise and did fairly well at the box office.

Game Over has been hotly anticipated after the success of Maya, and has already picked up a celebrity endorsement from Kashyap and is being co-produced by Tamil indie upstarts Y Not Studios, both signs that the film will be something to look forward to. The trailer below does a good job of setting the tone, and wisely avoids dialogue to help those of us who don't speak the language get the vibe without losing a bunch of exposition. Game Over opens in cinemas on June 14th.