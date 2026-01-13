THE PASSENGER Exclusive: Our First Look at David M. Parks' Psychological Thriller, Starring Leanne Bauer, Haulston Mann, & Nathaniel Britton

We are starting your Tuesday with a first look at The Passenger, a new psychological thriller from director David M. Parks and writer Keith Makenas.

Set in the late 1970s, the film follows two strangers forced into an uneasy alliance after a chance encounter on a deserted highway. As they share a long night on the road, shifting stories, buried secrets, and competing agendas make it increasingly unclear who is in control and who is in danger.

The Passenger stars LeeAnne Bauer, Haulston Mann, and Nathanial Britton. They are joined by Joy Goodrich, Vu Mai, Kevin Blakeley, Cardon Ellis, and Domenico Pugliese.

Along with the announcement that principal photography recently wrapped we have an excelusive selection of first-look stills to share with you, and headshots of the main cast. Find those down below the official announcement.