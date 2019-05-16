THE CURSE OF THE CRYING BOY: Director Nick Jongerius Returns With Creepy Short Film

When we first came across Dutch genre aficianado Nick Jongerius it was as the producer of local horror pictures Dood Eind and Frankenstein's Army (which, full disclosure, I am also a producer on). But in more recent days, Jongerius has crossed the aisle away from production and in to writing and directing his own material. His debut feature The Windmill Massacre - released in the US as The Windmill - was a full on, classically styled slasher film that Jongerius launched first with a proof of concept short film before moving on to the full feature.

Well, Jongerius is back and following that same pattern again, having just shared with us a short film proof of concept for his new project. But while the approach to production remains the same, the style of horror on display here is quite different. Titled The Curse Of The Crying Boy, Jongerius' latest takes its inspiration from a news article he found exploring the rumors surrounding infamous paintings of crying children and the possibility that they may be cursed. And, going from there, he picks a particularly vulnerable target for said curse ...

Young mother Liv is convinced that a painting with dark powers is plotting to kill her baby, but people around her fear she’s losing grip on reality.

While development of the feature script is ongoing, Jongerius has released a five minute short film exploring the concept, along with a 45 second teaser. Check them out below!