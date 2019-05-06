SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Trailer: Don't Watch it if You Haven't Seen ENDGAME

Here is the deal. If you still need to see Avengers Endgame or your sister's boyfriend Steve hasn't been a dick and ruined it for you already then do not watch this new trailer for Spider-Man Far From Home.

Normally we would be all over a new Spider-Man movie trailer but this is the first Marvel to come out at the end of the current run of the MCU so it does contain spoilers about Endgame's ending. The studio even brought in star Tom Holland to give that warning before the trailer begins.

Normally we would tell you that despite the new world that Peter Parker finds himself in Far From Home still looks super fun. This time Spidey is backed by the support of Nick Fury and Maria Hill as he battles the Elementals, with the help of Jake Gylenhall's Mysterio.

The new trailer presents Mysterio in an interesting light — as a human from an alternate version of Earth doing battle with the Elementals, who are also from an alternate universe. Mysterio is collaborating with Nick Fury and Maria Hill to try to deal with them, and they bring in Spider-Man to help. The Wrap

Now, if you have seen Endgame (we're not counting how many times at the moment, put your hands down) then please, join us in the fun and watch this new trailer for Far From Home.

Spider-Man Far From Home comes out in July.