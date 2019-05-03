Inside Out 2019: ROCKETMAN Opens 29th Edition of Toronto LGBT Film Festival

INSIDE OUT TORONTO LGBT FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FULL LINEUP FOR 29TH EDITION, RUNNING MAY 23 - JUNE 2

2019 Gala and Special Presentation highlights include festival opener ROCKETMAN, Dexter Fletcher’s hotly anticipated Elton John biopic, festival closer LATE NIGHT, from Nisha Ganatra and starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, and Centerpiece Gala “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City” - Netflix’s original series starring Ellen Page and Laura Linney.

TORONTO, ON (May 3, 2019) - The 29th annual Inside Out Toronto LGBT Film Festival (Inside Out), championing innovative LGBTQ filmmakers from across the globe, revealed its full feature and short film lineup. The announcement was made today by Inside Out’s Executive Director Andria Wilson and the festival’s Director of Programming Andrew Murphy. Inside Out, which launched the first ever annual LGBTQ Film Finance Forum, has established itself as an international home and incubator for LGBTQ emerging and established filmmakers. This year’s festival will take place May 23 to June 2, 2019.

Inside Out will open its 29th edition with the highly anticipated Elton John biopic ROCKETMAN, starring Taron Egerton, and close the festival with the Canadian premiere of the Sundance crowd-pleaser LATE NIGHT, from director Nisha Ganatra, starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling. This year’s Centerpiece Gala will be the Canadian premiere of Netflix’s upcoming series “Armistead Maupin’s Tales of the City”, starring Ellen Page and Laura Linney, and the annual Women’s Gala will be Wendy Jo Carlton’s GOOD KISSER. Special Presentations include the world premiere of SELL BY from director Mike Doyle, starring Scott Evans, Augustus Prew, Kate Walsh and Patricia Clarkson, and the international premiere of Jeffrey McHale’s documentary YOU DON’T NOMI, which traces the redemption of director Paul Verhoeven’s notorious film SHOWGIRLS, from flop to cult classic.

The 2019 feature film program includes a total of 40 films, representing 32 countries. The lineup includes 5 world premieres, 6 international premieres and 14 Canadian premieres.

This year’s festival will include a new Episodic program, which will feature 6 series premieres, including the world premiere of the fourth season of Netflix’s “Eastsiders”, as well as the Canadian premiere of the second season of Starz’s GLAAD award-winning drama “Vida”. The additional 4 episodic short-form stories, a selection of queer and trans independent episodes, will play in one program block.

“The strength and diversity of this year’s lineup demonstrates the vital role that LGBTQ film festivals play in today’s industry landscape,” said Andria Wilson, Executive Director of Inside Out. “The exceptional range of titles our programming team has secured, coupled with an increase in new, long-term, strategic partnerships, show Canada and the world that Inside Out is committed to leadership and innovation as we head towards our 30th anniversary in 2020.”

“We have lift off for 11 days of meaningful queer stories in all forms from musical fantasies, vital documentaries, short form narratives and episodic work that represent the vast diversity in experience, access, and crisis across our LGBTQ2S communities,” said Andrew Murphy, Inside Out’s Director of Programming. “Bookending Inside Out with two of the summer’s biggest releases - ROCKETMAN, the fantastical biopic of a gay icon - and LATE NIGHT - a female driven comedy tackling misogyny and white privilege by one of the most sought after queer directors - beautifully demonstrates a festival reaching for the stars whilst our feet firmly planted in our communities here and around the world, as we showcase, discuss, and invest in our next generation of storytellers across all platforms.”

27 narrative and 13 documentary features will debut over the course of the 11 day festival. The feature program will be composed of Galas and Special Presentations (6 films), Premieres (10 films), Icons (6 films), Spotlight on Canada (4 films) and International Showcase (16 films). The festival will also screen 94 Shorts from a wide variety of exciting LGBTQ filmmakers.

The programming team, led by Director of Programming Andrew Murphy, is comprised of programmers Ferdosa Abdi, Jenna Dufton, Cecilio Escobar, Claire Jarvis, Scott Ferguson, Allia McLeod and Nik Redman.