Horrorant 2019: Greek Genre Fest Reveals Lineup For Its Sixth Edition

Our friends at the Horrorant Film Festival in Athens, Greece will kick off their sixth edition one week tomorrow on May 9th. Over six days collection of international genre titles will be screened to a rabid local audience.

This year's program includes a focus on Latin American genre cinema with three films from the Onetti brothers out of Argentina, Lucio Rojas from Chile and Diego Cohen from Mexico. All three lads are perfect gentlemen and seasoned genre filmmakers. Onetti will be attending the festival to present his giallo trilogy and give a horror masterclass.

Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein's Freaks will open this year's festival and Owen Egerton's Blood Fest will close. Celebrating our local talent, a couple Canadian titles made it into the mix this year, Rob Grant's Alive and Chad Archibald's I'll Take Your Dead.

It looks like a good week for all who attend this year's Horrorant Film Festival!