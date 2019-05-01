Horrorant 2019: Greek Genre Fest Reveals Lineup For Its Sixth Edition

Our friends at the Horrorant Film Festival in Athens, Greece will kick off their sixth edition one week tomorrow on May 9th. Over six days collection of international genre titles will be screened to a rabid local audience.
This year's program includes a focus on Latin American genre cinema with three films from the Onetti brothers out of Argentina, Lucio Rojas from Chile and Diego Cohen from Mexico. All three lads are perfect gentlemen and seasoned genre filmmakers. Onetti will be attending the festival to present his giallo trilogy and give a horror masterclass.
Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein's Freaks will open this year's festival and Owen Egerton's Blood Fest will close. Celebrating our local talent, a couple Canadian titles made it into the mix this year, Rob Grant's Alive and Chad Archibald's I'll Take Your Dead.
It looks like a good week for all who attend this year's Horrorant Film Festival!
During the 5 years of its life, Horrorant Film Festival has been acknowledged as one of Europe's most up’n’coming genre fests, and the ever-growing and hungry for exciting cinematic experiences fans respond more and more enthusiastically.
From May 9 to 15, thirty-six movies from all around the world will premiere in Athens and compete for this year’s Horrorant awards.
We have always been in love with Latin-American cinema, and this year we decided put it in the spotlight. In the FOCUS LATIN AMERICA 3x3 section, we will screen 9 movies by three (well, technically four) very interesting young directors that we singled out. The Argentinian Onetti brothers will bring us their giallo trilogy, SONNO PROFONDO (2013), FRANSESCA (2015) and ABRAKADABRA (2018), with Nico Onetti coming in Athens to present them. Lucio Rojas from Chile gave us PERFIDIA (2014), SENDERO (2015) and TRAUMA (2017). Last but not least, PERDIDOS (2014), LUNA DE MIEL (2015) and ROMINA (2019), by Mexican director Diego Cohen, complete the list.
*Abrakadabra and Romina are also included in the international competition section.
The first and the last hour of every party are the most critical, so we wanted to say our welcomes and our goodbyes to our fans with two really big bangs.
Opening movie of the 6th Horrorant Film Festival will be the critically acclaimed FREAKS by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein starring Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern and Lexy Kolker. Six night later, HFF will drop its curtain, screening Owen Egerton’s BLOOD FEST starring Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon and Seychelle Gabriel.
*Freaks is also included in the international competition section.
Despite our name, we never wanted to be limited to what we generally call horror movies. We have always included features that don’t technically belong in the horror genre, but this year we decided it’s time to clear things up, and that’s exactly what the new PANORAMA section is about. Here is the list of the 9 movies that will be screened in the Panorama section:
ALBATROZ by Daniel Augusto (Brazil)
CARGA by Bruno Gascon (Portugal)
EVERY TIME I DIE by Robi Michael (USA)
KILL BEN LYK by Erwan Marinopoulos (UK/France)
LAST SUNRISE by Wen Ren (China)
LONG LOST by Erik Bloomquist (USA)
DEAD END by Daniel de la Vega (Argentina)
SCOPOPHILIA by Natalia Lambropoulou & Electra Aggelopoylou (Greece)
TWO TIMES YOU by Salomón Askenazi (Mexico)
INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION section is every festival’s backbone, and trying to make the best choices is never simple, but we are pretty sure we made it, and we are really proud of this year’s list:
ABRAKADABRA by the Onetti Brothers (Argentina)
AFTER THE LETHARGY by Marc Carreté (Spain)
ALIVE by Rob Grant (Canada)
ANYA by Erik Zavala (Mexico)
CURSED SEAT by Nadezhda Mikhalkova (Russia)
DUKUN by Dain Said (Malaysia)
FINALE by Søren Juul Petersen (Denmark)
FREAKS by Zach Lipovsky & Adam B. Stein (USA)
GO HOME by Luna Gualano (Italy)
I'LL TAKE YOUR DEAD by Chad Archibald (Canada)
INQUILLINOS by Chava Cartas (Mexico)
PLEDGE by Daniel Robbins (USA)
PUPPET MASTER: THE LITTLEST REICH by Sonny Laguna & Tommy Wiklund (USA)
ROMINA by Diego Cohen (Mexico)
THE LAST SERB IN CROATIA by Predrag Li?ina (Croatia)
THE SOUL CONDUCTOR by Ilya S. Maksimov (Russia)
THE SPELL by Amit Dubey (Cambodia)
WEREWOLF by Adrian Panek (Poland)
Horrorant Film Festival is ready to welcome every cinema lover who wants to spend a week packed with exciting movies. See you in Athens!
A nightmare was never so exciting!
Amendment to the original press release: The director of “Finale”, Søren Juul Petersen and the director of “The Soul Conductor”, Ilya S. Maksimov will arrive in Athens to present their movies, along with Nicolas Onetti who will not only present the giallo trilogy they produced with his brother Luciano, but also give a horror masterclass.