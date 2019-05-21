Cannes Coverage Sci-Fi All Reviews Weird News Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

FREAKS Trailer: Emile Hirsch Loses Control in Tense Supernatural Thriller

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
Well Go USA has finally released the first trailer for Freaks, a hotly anticipated supernatural thriller that made waves at TIFF, and which was promptly acquired for a princely sum (rumors peg the sale at $2 million). Izzy reviewed the film from Miami, calling it "Amblin 2.0"

Featuring a decidedly X-Men vibe, Freaks is the debut feature from Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein who also wrote the film starring Emile Hirsch, Lexy Kolker and Bruce Dern.

Synopsis: In this genre-bending psychological sci-fi thriller, a bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

Check out the first trailer below:

