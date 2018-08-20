FREAKS Teaser: Emile Hirsch Is a Paranoid Father in Sci-fi Thriller

A short teaser trailer has debuted for Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein's sci-fi thriller Freaks, ahead of its premier at the Toronto International Film Festival in a few weeks.

Lipovsky is known for his work in the horror genre, having directed the films Dead Rising: Watchtower and Leprechaun: Origins previously.

In the genre-bending psychological shocker, a bold girl discovers a bizarre, threatening, and mysterious new world beyond her front door after she escapes her father's protective and paranoid control.

Freaks stars a great cast in Emile Hirsch, Bruce Dern, Amanda Crew, Grace Park, and Lexy Kolker as "Chloe".

Freaks is being repped by Ground Control, a producer of the recent sci-fi western Prospect. Watch the trailer below.