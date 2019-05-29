Cinepocalypse 2019: AIRHEADS to Close, Joe Bob Briggs And Rednecks, And a TAMMY AND THE T-REX 'GORE CUT' Promo

Our friends at Cinepocalypse just made a special announcement that further cements its reputation as a hot ticket of the festival circuit this Summer.

First, they have arranged a rare 35mm screening of the metal comedy Airheads for their closing night film. Director Michael Lehmann will be at the screening. Also, check out that death metal logo again. Sweet. I need that on a t-shirt, asap.

Second, coming off of a very successful run of The Last Drive-In over on Shudder, leading up to a renewal for a second season of budget cinema critique, Cinepocalypse is bringing Joe Bob Briggs to town to crack wise in a special program How Rednecks Saved Hollywood. For two hours Briggs will delve into the history of rednecks in America, citing contemporary and grindhouse cinema as his source material.

Finally, there is a new promo trailer for the world premiere of the Tammy and the T-Rex 'Gore-Cut', coming to the festival on June 17th. Featuring Paul Walker getting grabs by the nuts, Denise Richards in probably not a virgin white and a dinosaur's festish for getting head Tammy and the T-Rex may be the first thing that comes to mind as a centerpiece for a genre festival but we think this trailer will change your mind.

Do not dilly dally about, get your badges and tickets now!

It's all been building up to this! Twenty-five years after Chazz, Rex, & Pip shred our minds and held us hostage with squirt guns, The Lone Rangers are back on the big screen in AIRHEADS—screening from a rare 35mm print, possibly for the first time since its initial 1994 release! Brendan Fraser—effortlessly sporting luscious metalhead locks to end them all—Steve Buscemi, and Adam Sandler are three lovable buffoons on a mission to get their band’s demo played on the radio at any cost. This spoof of heavy-metal culture (fitting seamlessly into our most metal year yet!) that also respects the vitality and pent-up passion behind it features a powerhouse supporting cast from the likes of Chris Farley, Chicago’s own Joe Mantegna, Michael McKean, Ernie Hudson, David Arquette, Judd Nelson, and so many more. “AIRHEADS has always been a favorite of mine and was the most fun movie to make… ever!” says director Michael Lehmann (HEATHERS, HUDSON HAWK), who will proudly be there for our Closing Night screening. “Can’t wait to see all three Lone Rangers and Lemmy rock the big screen again. Turn it up!” Print courtesy of the Phil Blankenship collection at the Academy Film Archive

John Bloom, best known as his alter ego, "Joe Bob Briggs," is a nationally syndicated "drive-in movie critic" whose wisecracking take on B-movies was featured on two long-running late-night television shows, first on The Movie Channel and then on TNT. That tradition continues with his latest series, The Last Drive-In, currently featured on AMC's Shudder streaming platform. We’re beyond thrilled to bring Briggs to CFF for a rare Chicago appearance on June 18th to host a very special event, HOW REDNECKS SAVED HOLLYWOOD - a fast-and-furious two hours with America's drive-in movie critic where he dives into the history of rednecks in America, as told through the classics of both grindhouse and mainstream movies.