Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Hollywood Features Indie Reviews Animation Hollywood Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Cannes 2019 Preview: The Sidebars

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote

The Cannes madness officially kicked off last night but the festival really gets underway today. We've already taken a quick tour of the Official Competition as well as the rest of the Official Selection. Today we'll look at the Sidebars (all this is explained back in Monday's post if you're already confused). See you on the Croisette.

To Live to Sing
Canadian director Johnny Ma more than impressed with his feature debut Old Stone. His follow-up again explores the specificity of life in contemporary China, this time focusing on a woman managing an opera troupe in the outskirts of Chengdu.

Quinzaine

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
CannesFestival previews
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.