Cannes 2019 Preview: The Rest of the Official Selection

The Climb
Based on his award-winning short, Michael Angelo Covino's feature debut is a story of two friends, told via single shot vignettes.
Un Certain Regard
Too Old To Die Young - North Of Hollywood, West Of Hell
Nicolas Winding Refn alert! His new project is actually an Amazon series that premieres on June 14. Set in LA's seedy underbelly, the series stars Billy Baldwin, Celestino Cornielle, Nell Tiger Free, John Hawkes, Jena Malone, and Miles Teller.
Out of Competition
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
This Korean crimer is by Man of Will director Lee Won-tae.
Midnight
Tommaso
Willem Dafoe stars in this new docu-style flick by Abel Ferrara about an artist living in Rome.
Special Screening
Nina Wu
Taiwanese director Midi Z (14 Apples, Road to Mandalay, City of Jade) directs this story of girl heading to the big city to become a famous actress.
Un Certain Regard
Diego Maradona
Asif Kapadia's previous archival documentaries Senna and Amy are two of the best documentaries in a generation. The latest subject to get his treatment is Argentine footballer Diego Maradona. HBO has already scooped this up for US distrib.
Out of Competition
Beanpole
Russian director Kantemir Balagov's follow up to the FIPRESCI-winning Tesnota is this drama set in bombed out Leningrad at the end of World War 2.
Un Certain Regard
Port Authority
Fionn Whitehead and Leyna Bloom star in this New York-set trans love story by first timer Danielle Lessovitz.
Un Certain Regard
Chicuarotes
Gael García Bernal is back at as director with this story of struggling Mexico City teens.
Special Screening
Summer of Changsha
Chinese actor Zu Feng moves to the director's chair for this crimer about a detective that falls for a surgeon while embroiled in a murder mystery.
Un Certain Regard
Rocketman
Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) picked up the director duties when Bryan Singer unceremoniously was relieved from Bohemian Rhapsody. His rather quick follow up continues his 'English biography' series with Elton John bio-pic starring Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell, and Richard Madden. Paramount will release it stateside on May 31.
Out of Competition
Bull
American Annie Silverstein makes her feature narrative debut with this Houston-set story of a teen who meets an aging bullfighter.
Un Certain Regard
The Swallows of Kabul
This stylish animated tale of two families struggling under Taliban rule is directed by Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec.
Un Certain Regard
Family Romance, LLC
This Werner Herzog drama about a man hired to impersonate 12-year old girl's missing father is his first film in Japanese. (No pic available)
Special Screening
Lux Æterna
Gaspar Noé's follow up to the pulse-pounding Climax stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Beatrice Dalle as two actresses on a film set. (No pic available)
Midnight