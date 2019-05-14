Cannes 2019 Preview: The Rest of the Official Selection

It's Cannes time! Yesterday we took a look at a few of the films competing in the Official Competition (as well as attempting to explain the sections). While the festival officially kicks off tonight, we will take a quick tour of the other films playing as part of the Official Selection.

The Climb

Based on his award-winning short, Michael Angelo Covino's feature debut is a story of two friends, told via single shot vignettes.



Un Certain Regard Too Old To Die Young - North Of Hollywood, West Of Hell

Nicolas Winding Refn alert! His new project is actually an Amazon series that premieres on June 14. Set in LA's seedy underbelly, the series stars Billy Baldwin, Celestino Cornielle, Nell Tiger Free, John Hawkes, Jena Malone, and Miles Teller.



Out of Competition The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

This Korean crimer is by Man of Will director Lee Won-tae.



Midnight Tommaso

Willem Dafoe stars in this new docu-style flick by Abel Ferrara about an artist living in Rome.



Special Screening Nina Wu

Taiwanese director Midi Z (14 Apples, Road to Mandalay, City of Jade) directs this story of girl heading to the big city to become a famous actress.



Un Certain Regard Diego Maradona

Asif Kapadia's previous archival documentaries Senna and Amy are two of the best documentaries in a generation. The latest subject to get his treatment is Argentine footballer Diego Maradona. HBO has already scooped this up for US distrib.



Out of Competition Beanpole

Russian director Kantemir Balagov's follow up to the FIPRESCI-winning Tesnota is this drama set in bombed out Leningrad at the end of World War 2.



Un Certain Regard Port Authority

Fionn Whitehead and Leyna Bloom star in this New York-set trans love story by first timer Danielle Lessovitz.



Un Certain Regard Chicuarotes

Gael García Bernal is back at as director with this story of struggling Mexico City teens.



Special Screening Summer of Changsha

Chinese actor Zu Feng moves to the director's chair for this crimer about a detective that falls for a surgeon while embroiled in a murder mystery.



Un Certain Regard Rocketman

Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle) picked up the director duties when Bryan Singer unceremoniously was relieved from Bohemian Rhapsody. His rather quick follow up continues his 'English biography' series with Elton John bio-pic starring Taron Egerton, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Bell, and Richard Madden. Paramount will release it stateside on May 31.



Out of Competition Bull

American Annie Silverstein makes her feature narrative debut with this Houston-set story of a teen who meets an aging bullfighter.



Un Certain Regard The Swallows of Kabul

This stylish animated tale of two families struggling under Taliban rule is directed by Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobbé-Mévellec.



Un Certain Regard Family Romance, LLC

This Werner Herzog drama about a man hired to impersonate 12-year old girl's missing father is his first film in Japanese. (No pic available)



Special Screening Lux Æterna

Gaspar Noé's follow up to the pulse-pounding Climax stars Charlotte Gainsbourg and Beatrice Dalle as two actresses on a film set. (No pic available)



Midnight