Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Fantasy Movies Manga Documentaries Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works

Cannes 2019 Preview: The Rest of the Official Selection

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
1
 Sign-In to Vote

It's Cannes time! Yesterday we took a look at a few of the films competing in the Official Competition (as well as attempting to explain the sections). While the festival officially kicks off tonight, we will take a quick tour of the other films playing as part of the Official Selection.

The Climb
Based on his award-winning short, Michael Angelo Covino's feature debut is a story of two friends, told via single shot vignettes.

Un Certain Regard

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
CannesFestival previews
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.