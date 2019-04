Shudder Acquires ONE CUT OF THE DEAD for North America, Australia And New Zealand

One Cut of the Dead you can be sure as hell that we confirmed With all of the recent tomfoolery with false reports about Ueda Shinichirou's amazing zom-comyou can be sure as hell that we confirmed this report from Variety with the proper sources. Fool us once, Variety...

One Cut of the Dead here in North America Finally! For those of you waiting for a way to watchhere in North America Variety is correctly reporting that streaming service Shudder has acquired all the North American rights for the flick.

Shudder, the horror specialty streaming service of AMC Networks, has acquired all rights in North America to the hit Japanese zombie comedy “One Cut of the Dead.” The company said that it had also licensed rights to the film for Australia and New Zealand, where it plans to launch later this year.

In other news, Australia and New Zealand are getting Shudder this year! Yay for you folks.