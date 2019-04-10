Fantaspoa Coverage Zombie Movies Documentaries International Interviews All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
New York! The OLD SCHOOL KUNG FU FEST is Back This May!
Oh, to be in New York during the weekend of May 3rd and 4th. Though the date May the 4th holds a special place in my heart for a whole other reason, my heart will always holds a place for kung fu cinema. Which is why the idea of watching six 'classics' of the genre in one day is delightful and dizzying to me. 
 
For a measily $35 you get six yet to be named kung fu cinematic kicks to the face that Saturday. Cannot bear to do all six? Wuss. Fine, do only three, you big baby, for $20. No one but the programmers know what six films will roll out that day but rest assured it will be glorious! 
 
But also note that on Friday, May 3rd there is the opening screening of Dragon Princess, starring Sonny Chiba and his death dealing daughter Shihomi Etsuko. Follow that up at a party afterwards with 1$ beers and you are roundhouse kicking off the weekend right. 
 
Link for event tickets is after the announcement!
 
8TH OLD SCHOOL KUNG FU FEST - SECRET CHAMBER EDITION
 
Subway Cinema’s Old School Kung Fu Fest returns to the mothership with a two-day blast of bare-fisted fury that will leave the Anthology Film Archives a smoking pile of shattered bricks! The Anthology spawned Subway Cinema 19 years ago, and now we’re back to turn it into a Times Square grindhouse theater, circa 1978, showing nothing but old school kung fu flicks.
 
Kung fu movies belong on the big screen, so we’re psyched to screen a line-up of seven old school flicks - some classic, some totally obscure, some dubbed into crunky English, others subtitled, some cut into surreal storms of flying feet, others screened uncut - and every single one of these movies delivers more electrifying entertainment than anything in a modern day multiplex. 
 
FRIDAY NIGHT
The insanity begins with a screening of DRAGON PRINCESS (1976, 35mm, dubbed) an ultra-hardcore Sonny Chiba production where Chiba's daughter (Etsuko Shihomi) grows up to murder men with her bare hands. So, it’s not kung fu, but it is KARATE!!!!! And it’s completely berserk. Then afterwards, we're having a beer bash! Hang out and drink $1 beers, make new friends who know karate too, and speculate on what kind of madness we're unleashing tomorrow.
 
Tickets are $15 and that includes admission to both the movie and the party.
 
SATURDAY
Were screening six secret back-to-back old school kung fu flicks in two blocks. First, it’s three films from massive, international stars before they were famous. Then it’s three kung fu mash-ups in a row! Maybe kung fu horror? Maybe kung fu westerns? Maybe kung fu musicals? Maybe kung fu science fiction? The only way to know is to BE THERE.
 
Block 1: Young Dragons: Superstars Before They Were Famous
Starts at 12:30pm
 
Block 2: Infinite Kung Fu: Genre Mash-Ups
Starts at approximately 6:30pm
 
6-Film Marathon: $35
Half a Loaf of Kung Fu (see just one of the blocks): $20 
