New York! The OLD SCHOOL KUNG FU FEST is Back This May!

8TH OLD SCHOOL KUNG FU FEST - SECRET CHAMBER EDITIONSubway Cinema’s Old School Kung Fu Fest returns to the mothership with a two-day blast of bare-fisted fury that will leave the Anthology Film Archives a smoking pile of shattered bricks! The Anthology spawned Subway Cinema 19 years ago, and now we’re back to turn it into a Times Square grindhouse theater, circa 1978, showing nothing but old school kung fu flicks.Kung fu movies belong on the big screen, so we’re psyched to screen a line-up of seven old school flicks - some classic, some totally obscure, some dubbed into crunky English, others subtitled, some cut into surreal storms of flying feet, others screened uncut - and every single one of these movies delivers more electrifying entertainment than anything in a modern day multiplex.FRIDAY NIGHTThe insanity begins with a screening of DRAGON PRINCESS (1976, 35mm, dubbed) an ultra-hardcore Sonny Chiba production where Chiba's daughter (Etsuko Shihomi) grows up to murder men with her bare hands. So, it’s not kung fu, but it is KARATE!!!!! And it’s completely berserk. Then afterwards, we're having a beer bash! Hang out and drink $1 beers, make new friends who know karate too, and speculate on what kind of madness we're unleashing tomorrow.Tickets are $15 and that includes admission to both the movie and the party.SATURDAYWere screening six secret back-to-back old school kung fu flicks in two blocks. First, it’s three films from massive, international stars before they were famous. Then it’s three kung fu mash-ups in a row! Maybe kung fu horror? Maybe kung fu westerns? Maybe kung fu musicals? Maybe kung fu science fiction? The only way to know is to BE THERE.Block 1: Young Dragons: Superstars Before They Were FamousStarts at 12:30pmBlock 2: Infinite Kung Fu: Genre Mash-UpsStarts at approximately 6:30pm6-Film Marathon: $35Half a Loaf of Kung Fu (see just one of the blocks): $20