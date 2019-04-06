Last American Horror Show Vol 2 is coming from director Michael S. Rodriguez

Cult Stars Mel Novak, Maria Olsen, Helene Udy, Lynn Lowry and more Team Up for Michael S. Rodriguez's Last American Horror Show Vol. 2



Multi award-winning filmmaker Michael S. Rodriguez (the upcoming Lake of Shadows starring Robert LaSardo) has put together one hell of a leading cast for his next horror film, Last American Horror Show Vol. 2, which is the much anticipated sequel to the award-winning Last American Horror Show. The long awaited release of Rodriguez's genre anthology Last American Horror Show was released last November and now he’s ready to deliver a second helping of fright. This time around Rodriguez shares the writing and directing honors with up and coming filmmakers Ricardo Vasquez, Montgomery Dodson and Mike Ferguson to bring you an even bigger horror show. Last American Horror Show Vol. 2 promises six hair-raising tales and stars a bevy of cult and genre stars such as Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death, An Eye For An Eye opposite Chuck Norris), Helene Udy (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, My Bloody Valentine), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3, I Spit on Your Grave: Deja Vu), Lynn Lowry (George A. Romero's The Crazies, David Cronenberg's Shivers), Jonathan Tiersten (Sleepaway Camp) and Timothy Quill (Army of Darkness). Brian Goff, Geovonna Casanova, Tino Zamora, and DT Carney round out the cast. Horror Show Vol. 2 is near completion and will be looking at a 2020 release.



This film is an MSR STUDIOS PRODUCTION in association with DeepMurder productions LLC and Evokemedia.



"The first horror show was my love letter to 1982's Creepshow and all the other great anthologies of their time. Consider this film as page two of that letter," said Rodriguez.