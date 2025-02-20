CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD Red Band Teaser: Everyone is a Friend of Frendo

Quinn and her father have just moved to the quiet town of Kettle Springs hoping for a fresh start. Instead, she discovers a fractured community that has fallen on hard times after the treasured Baypen Corn Syrup Factory burned down. As the locals bicker amongst themselves and tensions boil over, a sinister, grinning figure emerges from the cornfields to cleanse the town of its burdens, one bloody victim at a time. Welcome to Kettle Springs. The real fun starts when Frendo the clown comes out to play.

Tucker and Dale vs Evil's Eli Craig has a new horror flick coming out called Clown in a Cornfield. It will have its world premiere at SXSW on March 10th and follow up with a nation wide theatrical release on May 9th.

RLJE Films/Shudder dropped the red band teaser trailer and teaser poster this morning. Looks good so far. Clown in a Cornfield stars Katie Douglas, Carson MacCormac, Aaron Abrams, Will Sasso, and Kevin Durand.