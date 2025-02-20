MURDERBOT: First Look at Apple TV+'s Adaptation of Sci-fi Novel Series
The folks at Apple TV+ have revealed the first look at Murderbot, the live series adaptation of Martha Wells' award winning series of sci-fi novels, The Muderbot Diaries.
A security android struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and desire for isolation, evading detection of its self-hacking as it finds its place.
Alexander Skarsgård is playing the titular role - as well as serving as a series executive producer - and our first look is of him in costume, with and without his robotic visage.
The series will run for ten episodes and will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16th,. New episodes follow every Friday.
Now, if you will excuse me, I thought I had not read any of Wells' novels but apparently my purchase history over at the "Evil Empire that is Amazon" informs me that I bought the first book back in 2021. Which means it is sitting on a shelf somewhere and demands at the very least a reread before the series debuts.
Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look at “Murderbot,” its highly anticipated comedic thriller series created by Academy Award-nominees Chris and Paul Weitz (“About a Boy,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) and starring Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession,” “Big Little Lies”), who also serves as executive producer. The ten-episode sci-fi series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11.Based on Martha Wells' best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award winning book series “The Murderbot Diaries,” “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.The ensemble cast also includes Noma Dumezweni (“Presumed Innocent”), David Dastmalchian (“Oppenheimer,”), Sabrina Wu (“Joy Ride”), Akshay Khanna (“Critical Incident”), Tattiawna Jones (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), and Tamara Podemski (“Outer Range”).“Murderbot" hails from Paramount Television Studios. The Weitz brothers wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Andrew Miano also executive produces alongside for Depth of Field. David S. Goyer executive produces alongside Keith Levine for Phantom Four. Wells serves as consulting producer.Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have earned 550 wins and 2,557 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”
