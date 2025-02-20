MURDERBOT: First Look at Apple TV+'s Adaptation of Sci-fi Novel Series

The folks at Apple TV+ have revealed the first look at Murderbot, the live series adaptation of Martha Wells' award winning series of sci-fi novels, The Muderbot Diaries.

A security android struggles with emotions and free will while balancing dangerous missions and desire for isolation, evading detection of its self-hacking as it finds its place.

Alexander Skarsgård is playing the titular role - as well as serving as a series executive producer - and our first look is of him in costume, with and without his robotic visage.

The series will run for ten episodes and will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16th,. New episodes follow every Friday.

Now, if you will excuse me, I thought I had not read any of Wells' novels but apparently my purchase history over at the "Evil Empire that is Amazon" informs me that I bought the first book back in 2021. Which means it is sitting on a shelf somewhere and demands at the very least a reread before the series debuts.