Frontières Announces Cannes 2019 Platform, Genre Goodies Abound

In recent years, Frontières has become the premiere co-producing platform and market for fantastic genre cinema. If you have a horror, scifi, or supernatural film idea, Frontières is the place for you, and it's become one of the highlights of the Marché du Film for buyers and programmers to discover up-and-coming titles looking for production funds and distributors.

This year is no exception, with films about monsters, aliens, killer pants, and other nightmares, from a range of countries including Canada, Argentina, Luxembourg, Iran, and Cyprus. The team have selected a rich crop of films. ScreenAnarchy will be there to check out these amazing titles, hopefully coming to a festival, theatre, DVD, or VOD service near you soon. Check out the press release below.

The Frontières Platform in Cannes will return for a third year to the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes, presenting 14 genre projects to the industry from May 18-19. A co-presentation between Fantasia Festival and the Marché du Film, the Frontières Platform activities will include the Proof of Concept Presentation for projects in the advanced financing stages, and the Buyers Showcase for films in post-production or recently completed.

The Frontières Buyers Showcase will feature 6 films, with producers screening footage for potential buyers, sales agents and festival programmers. Marché du Film participants will have a first look at the latest from team members of Turbo Kid and The Void, among others.

8 projects will present their completed teaser trailers to prospective partners at the Frontières Proof of Concept Presentation. Among the selected projects are new works from teams behind Searching, The Witch, The Ranger, and the upcoming Vivarium, premiering as part of this year’s Semaine de la Critique.

Also, Frontières is pleased to announce the creation of two awards: the Frontières Warner Music Supervision Award, and the Frontières Post Control VFX Boost Award. The winning projects will be announced during the Frontières Platform weekend.

The Frontières Platform in Cannes is funded by the Government of Canada, with the major support of Wallimage, the Netherlands Film Fund, Screen Ireland, Telefilm Canada, and SODEC.

Buyer's Showcase Projects

THE FURIES (Las Furias) (Argentina)

Director: Tamae Garateguy

Producer: Sofía Toro Pollicino (Rio Films - Crudo Films)

MARIONETTE (Netherlands/Luxembourg/UK - Scotland)

Director: Elbert van Strien

Producer: Claudia Brandt (Accento Films), Burny Bos (BosBros)

A NIGHTMARE WAKES (USA/Canada)

Director: Nora Unkel

Producer: Robert Menzies (Zed.Film)

PG (PSYCHO GOREMAN) (Canada)

Director: Steven Kostanski

Producers: Stuart F. Andrews, Shannon Hanmer, Peter Kuplowsky, Jesse Kristensen, Susan Steffner (Crazy Ball Inc.)

SKIN WALKER (Luxembourg/Belgium)

Director: Christian Neuman

Producer: Jesus Gonzalez Elvira (Calach Films – Cavia)



SLAXX (Canada)

Director: Elza Kephart

Producer: Anne-Marie Gélinas (EMAfilms)

Proof of Concept Presentation

ARCTIC CHILLS

(Canada, Norway, Greenland, Russia, Finland, Sweden)

Directors: Ashley Savard, Jerri Thrasher, Sardana Savvina, Elin Marakatt, Sinituuli Kalttopää, Marc Fussing Rosbach

Producers: Liisa Holmberg (International Sámi Film Institute), Jason Ryle (ImagineNative)

BREEDER (Denmark)

Director: Jens Dahl

Producers: Amalie Lyngbo Quist & Maria Møller Christoffersen (Beo Starling)

Sales Agent: Level K



CURSED (Cyprus)

Director: Salomeya Sabko & Maria Dudko

Producer: Maria Zatulovskaya (Bazelevs Entertainment)

INSIDE (USA/Canada/Ireland)

Director: Elise Salomon

Producers: Elise Salomon (Against the Wind Productions), Heather Buckley (THE PRODUCTION COMPANY), Jay Thames (77 Films), Brendan McCarthy, John McDonnell, Deirdre Levins (Fantastic Films), Dave Conlon, Rachelle Elbaz (Eggplant Picure & Sound)



LAYERS OF LIES (Finland/Iran)

Director: Ramin Sohrab

Producers: Ramin Sohrab, Mohsen Sarafi, Jonna Enroth (Sonram Productions)

MERSEA (Canada)

Director: Lindsay MacKay

Producers: Paula Devonshire (Devonshire Productions), Paul Scherzer



MONSTER (Wales)

Director: Laura Smith

Producer: Jenny Walker (FRAMES OF REFERENCE FILMS - FoR FILMS)

Sales Agent: Elle Drive



SLASH/BACK (Canada)

Director: Nyla Innuksuk

Producers: Daniel Bekerman (Scythia Films), Nyla Innuksuk (Mixtape VR), Christopher Yurkovich, Alex Ordanis (Stellar Citizens)