New documentary "We Are Columbine" provides reflection on the Columbine tragedy, as told by survivorsw

This April marks 20 years since tragedy unfolded at Columbine High School. Director and former student Laura Farber now brings us stories from those who lived it and how they’ve since dealt with the residual trauma in WE ARE COLUMBINE, the new documentary playing this April in select cities along with a digital HD release April 9th.

Offering a unique perspective, WE ARE COLUMBINE follows four students who experienced one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Director Laura Farber, who was also a Columbine freshman at the time, sensitively captures her classmates' deeply personal and unique perspectives during an unprecedented walk-through of the school itself, shedding light on the complexity of a life impacted by violence and loss at a young age.

These Columbine alumni feel they have a safe outlet through which to tell their stories honestly, uncensored, and in their own words. As collective narrators, their respective accounts are interwoven among present-day vérité, who they are today, brief introductions into adolescence/pre-Columbine, what they experienced during those four years at school, and how they have been healing and suffering as adults since. Columbine alumni trace their feelings as the film reaches into the past and ultimately forward, exploring the impact of April 20, 1999.